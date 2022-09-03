Britain approves Pfizer/BioNTech's updated COVID-19 booster vaccine

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

A nurse prepares the vials of the Pfizer coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine for use at a pop-up vaccination clinic in the Central Fire Station in Belfast, Northern Ireland, December 4, 2021. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne/File Photo

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Britain's medicines regulator on Saturday approved Pfizer (PFE.N)/BioNTech's (22UAy.DE) updated bivalent COVID-19 booster shot for people aged 12 years and older.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency said the decision was based on data from a clinical trial that showed a booster dose with the bivalent Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine triggers a strong immune response against both the Omicron and the original strain.

Reporting by Shivam Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Mike Harrison

