Britain approves Pfizer/BioNTech's updated COVID-19 booster vaccine
Sept 3 (Reuters) - Britain's medicines regulator on Saturday approved Pfizer (PFE.N)/BioNTech's (22UAy.DE) updated bivalent COVID-19 booster shot for people aged 12 years and older.
The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency said the decision was based on data from a clinical trial that showed a booster dose with the bivalent Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine triggers a strong immune response against both the Omicron and the original strain.
