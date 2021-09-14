Factbox: Britain and neighbours set out paths for coping with COVID-19

Members of the media listen as Chair of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) Professor Wei Shen Lim, Britain's Deputy Chief Medical Officer Professor Jonathan Van-Tam, and Chief Executive of the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) June Raine, hold a news conference on COVID-19 at Downing Street in London, Britain September 14, 2021. Justin Tallis/Pool via REUTERS

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Britain was setting out its coronavirus strategy for the winter months on Tuesday, with booster vaccinations for the most vulnerable and elderly a central part of the plans for a country with one of the highest COVID-19 death tolls.

Following is a summary of some of the COVID-19 precautions being taken by Britain and other countries on the European continent, with states listed in alphabetical order:

BRITAIN:

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government has indicated it will scrap plans for vaccine passports to be required to get into nightclubs, end some of its emergency COVID powers and use lockdowns only as a last resort.

The policy is different in Scotland where the devolved government will require vaccine passports for entry to nightclubs and other large social gatherings from late September.

Johnson will lean on vaccines and testing to try and contain COVID-19 heading into autumn and winter. British officials on Tuesday recommended COVID-19 boosters be given to all vulnerable people and those aged over 50, six months after their second dose. read more

All 12- to 15-year-olds in England will be offered a COVID-19 vaccine after top medical advisers said that children would benefit from reduced disruption to their education. read more

Health Minister Sajid Javid has also told the BBC he wanted to "get rid of" PCR tests for travellers as soon as possible.

In July, formal limits on social contact, the instruction to work from home, and mandates to wear face masks were eliminated. read more

FRANCE

Aims to have administered a third shot to some 18 million people by early 2022, an official said in late August after top health advisory body recommended a booster shot for those aged 65 and over, and for those at risk from existing medical conditions. read more

The French authorities require a COVID-19 health pass which proves the holder has had the vaccine or recently tested negative for COVID-19, or recovered from the illness in the last six months. Without it, people cannot enter bars, restaurants, museums or sports venues.

All travellers, except those fully vaccinated, must present a negative COVID-19 test.

Face coverings are required on all public transportation and in all public spaces.

Twelve million French children, who returned to school from their summer break in early September, wearing masks, were told by head teachers and President Emmanuel Macron that they should get vaccinated against COVID-19. read more

GERMANY

All travellers ages 12 and older must submit proof of vaccination, a proof of recovery from COVID-19 in the last six months, or a negative COVID-19 test in order to enter the country by air, land, or sea.

Medical grade masks are required on all public transportation.

From October 11, COVID-19 tests will stop being free of charge, so as to convince people to get vaccinated.

ITALY

The country's medicines agency in early September approved use of a third dose of COVID-19 vaccines for vulnerable groups of the population. read more

Italy has been extending the usage of so-called Green Pass health documents, which are currently needed for long-distance and inter-city travel, access to many leisure activities and are also obligatory for school and university workers.

The pass shows whether someone has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, has tested negative or has recently recovered from the virus.

Vaccination is compulsory for all health workers, doctors, nurses, pharmacists, nursing and care homes staff.

Italy may also eventually make COVID-19 inoculations compulsory for everyone of eligible age when EU authorities give full approval to vaccines, Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Sept. 1.

It is compulsory to wear a mask in all indoor places in Italy, which has the second-highest COVID-19 death toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth-highest in the world.

