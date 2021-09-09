Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Britain records 167 new deaths from COVID-19
LONDON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Britain recorded 167 new deaths from COVID-19 which occurred within 28 days of a positive test for the disease, down from 191 recorded the previous day, daily government figures showed on Thursday.
The number of new cases reported on Thursday was 38,013, down slightly from 38,975 on Wednesday.
Reporting by David Milliken; editing by Michael Holden
