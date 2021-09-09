Skip to main content

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Britain records 167 new deaths from COVID-19

1 minute read

A sign indicates safety measures at a testing centre near the Crown and Anchor pub following a spike in cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) to visitors of the pub in Stone, Britain, July 30, 2020. REUTERS/Carl Recine

LONDON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Britain recorded 167 new deaths from COVID-19 which occurred within 28 days of a positive test for the disease, down from 191 recorded the previous day, daily government figures showed on Thursday.

The number of new cases reported on Thursday was 38,013, down slightly from 38,975 on Wednesday.

Reporting by David Milliken; editing by Michael Holden

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · 2:22 PM UTC

With cases surging, Biden to launch six-point plan against COVID-19

With U.S. COVID-19 cases surging among the unvaccinated, President Joe Biden will outline new approaches to control the pandemic in a speech on Thursday, including a requirement that all federal employees get vaccinated.

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
U.S. lawmaker urges mandatory COVID-19 vaccines, tests for air, train travel
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Moderna working on booster to combine COVID-19 vaccine with a flu shot
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
U.S. FDA declines emergency use approval for Humanigen's COVID-19 drug
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
"Feeling free": women criminalized by Mexico's abortion bans celebrate ruling