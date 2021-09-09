Britain records 167 new deaths from COVID-19

A sign indicates safety measures at a testing centre near the Crown and Anchor pub following a spike in cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) to visitors of the pub in Stone, Britain, July 30, 2020. REUTERS/Carl Recine

LONDON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Britain recorded 167 new deaths from COVID-19 which occurred within 28 days of a positive test for the disease, down from 191 recorded the previous day, daily government figures showed on Thursday.

The number of new cases reported on Thursday was 38,013, down slightly from 38,975 on Wednesday.

Reporting by David Milliken; editing by Michael Holden

