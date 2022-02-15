1 minute read
Britain reports 46,186 new COVID cases, 234 deaths
1/2
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
LONDON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Britain on Tuesday reported 46,186 new cases of COVID-19 and 234 deaths further deaths within 28 days of a positive test, government statistics showed.
Cases over the last seven days are down 27.6% on the previous week, with weekly deaths down 35.5% compared to the previous seven days.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Alistair Smout
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.