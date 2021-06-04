Britain says G7 countries in health agreement for clinical trials boost

G7 health ministers, Italy's Roberto Speranza, Germany's Jens Spahn, Britain's Matt Hancock, U.S.'s Xavier Becerra, EU's Stella Kyriakides, and Japan's Deputy Assistant Minister for International Affairs Masaru Hiraiwa pose for a family photo before they continue their meeting at Mansfield College, Oxford University in Oxford, Britain June 4, 2021. Steve Parsons/A Wire/Pool via REUTERS

Britain said that the G7 group of advanced economies agreed on Friday to speed up and share results from clinical trials on, for instance, vaccines to better tackle the COVID-19 pandemic and future threats to global health.

The G7 Therapeutics and Vaccines Clinical Trials charter sets out shared principles to accelerate the speed with which clinical trials generate evidence to enable timely and decisive action on findings, said Britain's health ministry.

"It contains a series of measures to make us all safer by improving clinical trials, quicker and wider access to safe vaccines, better use of data, more accurate health surveillance tools and greater collaboration between countries," British health minister Matt Hancock said in a statement on Friday.

