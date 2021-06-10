Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Britain and U.S. agree partnership to tackle new pandemics

U.S. President Joe Biden laughs while speaking with Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson during their meeting, ahead of the G7 summit, at Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain June 10, 2021REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Britain said it agreed a partnership with the United States on Thursday to tackle new pandemics by bolstering disease surveillance and genomic sequencing worldwide, on the eve of a G7 leaders' summit.

Britain used its presidency of the Group of Seven (G7) rich nations to pledge to improve global preparedness against emerging health threats in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

"To send this virus into retreat and stop the advances of future diseases, it is vital the whole world has access to the UK and U.S.'s sophisticated surveillance and sequencing technologies," health minister Matt Hancock said.

"Through this new landmark partnership with our closest ally, we are sharing our expertise with the world, so together we can unite and take action to prevent the spread of future pandemics to keep people safe everywhere."

