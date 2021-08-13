Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Britain's drug regulator set to make 25% of its staff redundant -FT

1 minute read

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Britain's drug regulator is set to make 25% of its staff redundant amid financial pressures, with up to 300 staff members being at risk of losing their jobs, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

Senior personnel at the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) have expressed "deep concern" over the plans, the report added, citing a letter to the agency's board by senior staff.

The need for budget cuts at the MHRA is driven in part by Brexit and the loss of millions of pounds of annual income from its role authorising medicines in the European Union. It has also been caused by a squeeze in government funding, the FT said.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese

