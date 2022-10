Oct 3 (Reuters) - Bubs Australia (BUB.AX) on Monday said that it had lodged a letter of intent with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for permanent market access in the United States to October 2025 and beyond.

The infant formula maker said the FDA intends to issue a letter of acknowledgement in response to the letter of intent.

Reporting by Riya Sharma; Editing by Sandra Maler











