Canada authorizes first bivalent booster shot for 5 to 11 year-olds















OTTAWA, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Canada on Friday authorized Pfizer-Biontech's (PFE.N), (22UAy.DE) bivalent COVID-19 vaccine booster for children 5 to 11 years of age, according to statement from Health Canada.

Pfizer-BioNTech's shots are designed to target the BA.4/BA.5 variants of Omicron as well as the original coronavirus variant, and is the first bivalent booster authorized in Canada for 5 to 11 years age group, Health Canada said.

Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa











