Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsCanada to deploy healthcare resources to help Manitoba combat COVID-19

Reuters
1 minute read

A health care worker in a surgical mask helps unload a stretcher service vehicle at St. Boniface Hospital, which is a reported site of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak according to local media, in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, November 1, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon VanRaes/File Photo

The government of Canada said it was preparing to deploy a number of healthcare resources for the province of Manitoba that is reeling under a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This comes after Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister last week said he had asked Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to supply critical care nurses, respiratory therapists and contact tracers to battle the raging health crisis in the province. read more

Canada will provide federal health human resources, medical staff through the Canadian Red Cross and support from the Canadian Armed Forces, a statement from the government said. (https://bit.ly/3wrPQvN)

The government is also prepared to bring in epidemiologists, laboratory technicians and increased testing capacity, three Canadian ministers confirmed in the statement.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · 5:39 PM UTCU.S. reports lowest number of new COVID-19 cases in nearly a year

The United States last week reported the lowest number of new COVID-19 cases in nearly a year, with new infections dropping 26% from the previous seven days to just under 180,000, according to a Reuters analysis of state and county data.

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsU.S. agencies examine reports of early COVID-19 infections in Wuhan lab
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsImmune system has long-term defenses after mild COVID-19; children may be key carriers of virus variants
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsCanada to deploy healthcare resources to help Manitoba combat COVID-19
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsBrazil nears 450,000 COVID-19 deaths, says Health Ministry

Brazil's Healthy Ministry on Monday registered 790 new COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours and 37,498 new cases of coronavirus.