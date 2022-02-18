1 minute read
Canada is past the peak of the Omicron wave - health officials
OTTAWA, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Multiple indicators show the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has peaked in Canada, though infection rates remain elevated and hospitals are heavily strained, chief public health officer Theresa Tam said on Friday.
"We are hopeful we are approaching a period of reduced transmission," she told a briefing.
