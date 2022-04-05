Canada panel makes initial recommendations on second COVID booster shot

A man is inoculated by a health worker from Humber River Hospital during a vaccination clinic for residents 18 years of age and older who live in coronavirus disease (COVID-19) "hot spots" at Downsview Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada April 21, 2021. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo

April 5 (Reuters) - An official Canadian panel has provided initial recommendations on the use of a second COVID-19 vaccine booster dose for some Canadians as infections rise in many parts of the country, Health Canada said on Tuesday.

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) recommended Canadian jurisdictions to prepare for the deployment of a second vaccine booster dose program over the coming weeks prioritizing people 80 years old and over and residents of long-term care.

The jurisdictions may also consider offering a second booster dose to people aged 70-79 years living in the community, NACI said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.