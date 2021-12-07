Canada plans to expand COVID-19 vaccine mandate to cover banks, telecoms sectors

A man walks into a vaccination centre as part of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination campaign, in Brampton, Ontario, Canada, March 4, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio/Files

OTTAWA, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Canada plans to expand existing its existing COVID-19 vaccine mandate to cover banks, telecommunications and other federally regulated workspaces by early 2022, Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan said in a statement on Tuesday.

Mandatory vaccination requirements are already in place for the public sector, employees working in the federally regulated air, rail, and marine transportation sectors.

Reporting by David Ljunggren

