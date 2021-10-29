Canada says decision on allowing Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children still weeks away

A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe in front of displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration taken, October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

OTTAWA, Oct 29 (Reuters) - A Canadian decision on whether to approve Pfizer Inc's (PFE.N) COVID-19 vaccine for those aged 5 to 11 will not come before mid- to end-November, a senior official said on Friday.

"I think we're still at least a few weeks away from a final decision ... we've received some additional information just this past week that we'rem looking through," Supriya Sharma, the federal health ministry's chief medical adviser, told a briefing.

Reporting by David Ljunggren

