Paxlovid, a Pfizer's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pill, is seen manufactured in Ascoli, Italy, in this undated handout photo obtained by Reuters on November 16, 2021. Pfizer/Handout via REUTERS

Nov 30 (Reuters) - The Canadian government said on Tuesday it was in advanced talks with Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) and Merck & Co Inc (MRK.N) regarding a purchase agreement for COVID-19 antiviral drugs.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis

