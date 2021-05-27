Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Canada supports U.S. efforts to seek origins of COVID-19 -PM Trudeau

Canada backs U.S. President Joe Biden's efforts to get to the bottom of the origin of the virus that causes COVID-19, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters on Thursday. read more

"We support the call by the United states and others to better understand the origins of COVID-19," Trudeau told reporters.

"I know there are a lot of theories out there, but we need to make sure we're getting to a full and complete airing of the facts to actually understand what happened and how to make sure it never happens again," he added.

