Canada's Ontario province to expand use of private providers for public health services















TORONTO, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Ontario, Canada's most populous province, is planning to significantly expand its use of private providers to perform public health services, the premier said on Monday.

Premier Doug Ford announced the planned expansion at an appearance Monday morning. It comes as Ontario and other Canadian provinces struggle to provide healthcare as hospitals strain and wait lists for non-urgent procedures, lengthened during the pandemic, stay long.

Ford and his ministers have insisted the province's health insurance program will continue to cover healthcare. But critics and public health advocates have argued expanding the use of private providers is a step towards privatizing the public health system and risks cannibalizing a healthcare workforce already facing a shortage.

Health sector vacancy rates are the highest they have been in years.

The province plans to add 14,000 cataract surgeries a year, about 25% of the current wait list, and invest C$18 million in existing private centres to fund medical imaging and certain surgeries.

The government also plans to introduce legislation early this year to expand the provision of certain services and surgeries in these clinics.

"The status quo is no longer acceptable. ... This is the best way to go to take the burden off the backs of the hospitals," Ford said.

"We're rerouting … the easier surgeries that are taking up 50% of the capacity at the hospitals and causing people to wait for the serious surgeries as well."

Health Minister Sylvia Jones said if patients could complain to the provice if they felt they were not offered publicly covered services at the private clinics.

Reporting by Anna Mehler Paperny; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Deepa Babington











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.