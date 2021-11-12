Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Canada's review of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for young children to completed within 2 weeks - health official
OTTAWA, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Canada's review of Pfizer/Biontech's (PFE.N), (22UAy.DE) COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 years should be completed in 1 to 2 weeks, Health Canada's chief medical advisor Supriya Sharma said on Friday.
Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru and Steve Scherer in Ottawa
