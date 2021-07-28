Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
CanSinoBIO's inhaled COVID vaccine candidate triggers immune response-early trial

A logo of China's vaccine specialist CanSino Biologics Inc is pictured on the company's headquarters in Tianjin, following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), China August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo

BEIJING, July 28 (Reuters) - An inhaled version of CanSino Biologics' (6185.HK), (CanSinoBIO) COVID-19 vaccine triggered immune responses without serious side effects, an early-stage clinical trial showed.

The two-dose candidate requires lower dosages than the injected version and could help CanSinoBIO boost its production capacity, the company's chief executive said in April.

Two inhaled doses of the Ad5-nCoV vaccine, given 28 days apart, elicited similar level of neutralising antibodies to those of a single injection, according to a peer-reviewed paper.

The readings are based on data from a Phase I trial involving 130 healthy adult participants in China and published on the medical journal the Lancet Infectious Disease on Monday. https://bit.ly/374v22L

The inhaled vaccine did not cause serious side effects in the study, the paper said.

Some of the trial participants received the injectible version of the vaccine followed by an inhaling booster 28 days later. The group induced strong neutralizing antibody responses, the report said.

Authors of the paper includes researchers at Academy of Military Medical Sciences, CanSino Biologics, and other Chinese institutions.

The single-dose injected Ad5-nCoV vaccine is already cleared for use in China, Mexico and Pakistan.

