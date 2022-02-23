1 minute read
Caribbean falling behind in COVID fight, PAHO warns
MEXICO CITY, Feb 23 (Reuters) - The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) warned on Wednesday that the Caribbean was falling behind in its effort to fight COVID as only 63% of its eligible population was vaccinated and large regional discrepancies persist.
Out of 13 countries and territories in the Americas that have not yet reached the World Health Organization's (WHO) goal of 40% coverage, 10 are in the Caribbean, PAHO Director Carissa Etienne said.
Reporting by Anthony Esposito
