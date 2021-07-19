Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
CARMAT announces the first commercial implant of its Aeson artificial heart
PARIS, July 19 (Reuters) - French artificial heartmaker CARMAT (ALCAR.PA) announced on Monday the first commercial implant of its Aeson artificial heart at a hospital in Italy, which the company said paved the way for its further commercial development.
Last week, CARMAT had announced the first human implant of its Aeson bioprosthetic artificial heart in the United States.
