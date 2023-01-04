CARMAT says its Aeson artificial heart product will form part of French clinical study

Chief Executive Officer of French artificial heart manufacturer Carmat, Stephane Piat, poses holding an artificial heart during an interview with Reuters in Velizy, near Paris, January 11, 2021. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

PARIS, Jan 4 (Reuters) - French healthcare and medical technology company CARMAT (ALCAR.PA) said on Wednesday that its Aeson artificial heart product would be implemented within the framework of a clinical study in France known as 'EFICAS'.

"EFICAS is the largest study undertaken by CARMAT at this stage, and I am delighted that it will entirely take place in France, thus enabling our country's patients to benefit from our therapy. This is a crucial study, as it will eventually notably allow us to obtain Aeson’s reimbursement in France," said CARMAT chief executive Stéphane Piat in a statement.

