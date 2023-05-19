Catalent cuts annual revenue forecast hurt by operational challenges















May 19 (Reuters) - Catalent Inc (CTLT.N) cut its full-year net revenue forecast on Friday, reflecting operational challenges and higher-than-expected costs after it flagged an over $400 million hit to both its annual sales and core profit forecasts earlier this month.

The contract drug manufacturer now sees its full-year revenue in the range of $4.25 billion to $4.35 billion compared with its prior forecast of $4.63 billion to $4.88 billion.

Catalent manufactures drugs, vaccines and gene therapies at 55 different sites for major pharmaceutical companies, including Moderna Inc's (MRNA.O) COVID-19 vaccine, Novo Nordisk's (NOVOb.CO) weight-loss drug Wegovy and Sarepta Therapeutics' (SRPT.O) gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

The contract manufacturer has been facing challenges at three of its major production sites, which may affect its third and fourth-quarter revenue due to a slower-than-expected ramp up in production capacity.

After delaying its earnings report twice this month, Catalent, which received a delisting notice from the New York Stock Exchange, said it will provide a business update for the third quarter on a conference call on Friday rather than a normal review of its financial results.

Catalent shares fell about 6% to $30.32 before the bell.

