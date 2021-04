Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky listens during the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis hearing on the Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., April 15, 2021. Susan Walsh/Pool via REUTERS

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has not seen a link between heart inflammation and COVID-19 vaccines, CDC director Rochelle Walensky said on Tuesday.

"We have not seen a signal and we've actually looked intentionally for the signal in the over 200 million doses we've given," Walensky said in a press briefing.

She said the CDC is in touch with the U.S. Department of Defense over its investigation of 14 cases of heart inflammation or myocarditis among people who were vaccinated through the military's health services.

