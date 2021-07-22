Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

CDC guidance on masking unchanged as Delta variant sweeps U.S. - Walenksy

1 minute read

People wait in a line stretching around the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on midtown Manhattan's west side, to receive a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at the site which has been converted into a mass vaccination center in New York City, New York, U.S., March 2, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar

July 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has not revised its masking guidance, even as the infectious Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to sweep the United States, driving up case counts, CDC director Rochelle Walensky said during a Thursday press call.

Walensky declined to say if the CDC is considering changing the guidance.

The 7-day average of new cases in the United States is up 53%, Walensky said on the call. The Delta variant, which was first found in India, now comprises more than 80% of new cases nationwide and has been detected in more than 90 countries.

Reporting by Carl O'Donnell, Editing by Franklin Paul

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · 4:47 PM UTCCDC advisers consider boosters for immune-compromised Americans

Advisers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday will consider evidence suggesting that a booster dose of COVID-19 vaccines could increase protection among people with compromised immune systems.

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsVietnam says domestic COVID vaccine may be approved for emergency use soon
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsEU has shipped tiny percentage of planned COVID-19 shot donations - document
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsCDC guidance on masking unchanged as Delta variant sweeps U.S. - Walenksy
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsJ&J vaccine benefits outweigh its risks despite reports of neurological disorder - CDC advisory panel