CDC guidance on masking unchanged as Delta variant sweeps U.S. - Walenksy

July 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has not revised its masking guidance, even as the infectious Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to sweep the United States, driving up case counts, CDC director Rochelle Walensky said during a Thursday press call.

Walensky declined to say if the CDC is considering changing the guidance.

The 7-day average of new cases in the United States is up 53%, Walensky said on the call. The Delta variant, which was first found in India, now comprises more than 80% of new cases nationwide and has been detected in more than 90 countries.

