CDC: No suspected U.S. cases of Ebola from Sudan strain















WASHINGTON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said Thursday it had no suspected or confirmed U.S. Ebola cases from the Sudan strain cases but urged healthcare workers to be aware of an outbreak in Uganda.

The CDC said it was "important for clinicians to obtain a detailed travel history from patients with suspected (Ebola virus disease) especially those that have been in affected areas of Uganda." No vaccine has yet been approved for use with the Sudan strain.

