CDC says authorization of COVID-19 vaccine boosters not applicable to J&J shot

Vials labelled "COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine" and syringe are seen in front of displayed Johnson & Johnson logo in this illustration taken, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Aug 13 (Reuters) - The authorization of an extra COVID-19 vaccine dose for those with a compromised immune system does not apply to the Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) vaccine at this time, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Friday.

Data on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was insufficient at this time, the CDC said in slides presented at a meeting of its advisory panel.

Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

