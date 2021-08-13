Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
CDC says authorization of COVID-19 vaccine boosters not applicable to J&J shot
1 minute read
Aug 13 (Reuters) - The authorization of an extra COVID-19 vaccine dose for those with a compromised immune system does not apply to the Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) vaccine at this time, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Friday.
Data on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was insufficient at this time, the CDC said in slides presented at a meeting of its advisory panel.
Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.