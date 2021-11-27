CDC says no cases of Omicron identified in U.S. so far

A general view of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Tami Chappell/File Photo

Nov 26 (Reuters) - No cases of new COVID-19 variant detected in South Africa have been identified in the United States to date, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Friday.

The World Health Organization (WHO) designated the B.1.1.529 variant, dubbed Omicron, as being "of concern," the fifth variant to be classified as such. read more

"We expect Omicron to be identified quickly, if it emerges in the U.S.," CDC said in a statement.

Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sam Holmes

