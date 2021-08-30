Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

CDC says no deaths reported among young adults due to heart inflammation after COVID-19 shots

1 minute read

Vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine are pictured in a vaccination centre in Geneva, Switzerland, February 3, 2021. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Aug 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said no deaths had been reported in young adults after a rare heart inflammation known as myocarditis, a known side effect of COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) and Moderna (MRNA.O).

So far, 2,574 preliminary cases of heart inflammation had been reported in the country so far, out of which 1,282 occurred after the Pfizer shots, and 557 after the Moderna vaccine.

Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · 6:22 PM UTC

South Africa detects new coronavirus variant, still studying its mutations

South African scientists have detected a new coronavirus variant with multiple mutations but are yet to establish whether it is more contagious or able to overcome the immunity provided by vaccines or prior infection.

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
More contagious Delta variant makes people sicker; oral drug shows promise in treating COVID-19 pneumonia
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
CDC says no deaths reported among young adults due to heart inflammation after COVID-19 shots
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Louisiana hospitals dodge Ida catastrophe, but big challenges loom
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
A weary Australia plans reopening as COVID-19 death toll hits 1,000