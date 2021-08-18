Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
CDC says vaccine protectiveness slipped amid Delta variant

Jane Nickert, director of nursing for the Washtenaw County Health Department converses with a person getting ready to receive their COVID-19 vaccine during an event hosted by Southeast Michigan Pull Over Prevention at Grace Fellowship Church in Ypsilanti, Michigan, U.S., August 7, 2021. REUTERS/Emily Elconin

WASHINGTON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - New data confirms that vaccine protection against COVID-19 has decreased for the Delta variant of the virus, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said on Wednesday.

Walensky, making the case for additional booster shot vaccines, said a U.S. Study of nursing homes shows vaccine effectiveness declined to 53% with the Delta variant. She also noted an Israel-based study that showed increased risk of severe disease among those vaccinated early.

Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw and Carl O'Donnell, Editing by Franklin Paul

