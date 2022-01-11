CDC weighs recommending better masks against Omicron - Washington Post

Masks are produced at United Safety Tech, a startup that is poised to open a new N95 mask factory in La Verne, California, U.S., January 27, 2021. REUTERS/Timothy Aeppel

Jan 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is considering updating its mask guidance due to an increase in the number of Omicron-related coronavirus cases, the Washington Post reported on Monday.

The agency will likely advise people opt for the highly protective N95 or KN95 masks worn by healthcare personnel, if they can do so consistently, the newspaper reported citing an official close to the deliberations.

Reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing

