Staff members sit at desks to register people for a shot of a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a vaccination center, during a government-organized visit, in Beijing, China, April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

China carried out about 10.5 million vaccinations against COVID-19 on May 7, bringing the total number administered to 308.23 million, according to data released by the National Health Commission on Saturday. Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.