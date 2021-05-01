Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsChina administers more than 10 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines on April 30
China carried out about 11.6 million vaccinations against COVID-19 on April 30, bringing the total number administered to 265.06 million, according to data released by the National Health Commission on Saturday.
It marks the first time China's daily vaccination number exceeds 10 million.
China's vaccination pace has picked up significantly in the last three days of April.
