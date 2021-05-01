Staff members sit at desks to register people for a shot of a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a vaccination center, during a government-organized visit, in Beijing, China, April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

China carried out about 11.6 million vaccinations against COVID-19 on April 30, bringing the total number administered to 265.06 million, according to data released by the National Health Commission on Saturday.

It marks the first time China's daily vaccination number exceeds 10 million.

China's vaccination pace has picked up significantly in the last three days of April.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.