Skip to main content

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsChina administers more than 10 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines on April 30

Reuters
1 minute read

Staff members sit at desks to register people for a shot of a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a vaccination center, during a government-organized visit, in Beijing, China, April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

China carried out about 11.6 million vaccinations against COVID-19 on April 30, bringing the total number administered to 265.06 million, according to data released by the National Health Commission on Saturday.

It marks the first time China's daily vaccination number exceeds 10 million.

China's vaccination pace has picked up significantly in the last three days of April.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · 7:56 AM UTCEXCLUSIVE Scientists say India government ignored warnings amid coronavirus surge

A forum of scientific advisers set up by the government warned Indian officials in early March of a new and more contagious variant of the coronavirus taking hold in the country, five scientists who are part of the forum told Reuters.

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsJapan to approve Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine as soon as May 21 - Yomiuri
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsIndia’s daily COVID-19 cases pass 400,000 for first time as second wave worsens
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsChina administers more than 10 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines on April 30
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsBiden bans most travel to U.S. from India to limit COVID-19 spread