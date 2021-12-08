China approves Brii Biosciences' COVID-19 treatment

A medical staff member in PPE advices people outside a nucleic testing site at a hospital, following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Beijing, China December 28, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

BEIJING, Dec 8 (Reuters) - China's medical products regulator said on Wednesday it has approved the use of BRII Biosciences' (2137.HK) neutrialising antibody cocktail for COVID-19, the first treatment of its type against the disease approved in the country.

The medicine, a combination of BRII-196/BRII-198, was approved to treat mild COVID-19 and the disease of "normal type" with high risk of progressing to hospitalization or death in adults and teenagers aged 12-17, the National Medical Products Administration said in a statement.

Reporting by Roxanne Liu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Jan Harvey

