Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
China caps cinema attendance at 75% of capacity in low-risk areas
1 minute read
BEIJING, Aug 5 (Reuters) - China Film Administration said on Thursday that cinemas across the country should cap their attendance at 75% of capacity in low-risk areas, and suspend their operations in medium and high-risk areas.
The film industry regulator said virus control measures must be implemented carefully amid recent coronavirus outbreaks in several regions.
Reporting by Sophie Yu, Brenda Goh; Editing by Kevin Liffey
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.