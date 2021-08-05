Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
China caps cinema attendance at 75% of capacity in low-risk areas

1 minute read

People wearing face masks watch a movie in a cinema as it reopens following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Shanghai, China July 20, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

BEIJING, Aug 5 (Reuters) - China Film Administration said on Thursday that cinemas across the country should cap their attendance at 75% of capacity in low-risk areas, and suspend their operations in medium and high-risk areas.

The film industry regulator said virus control measures must be implemented carefully amid recent coronavirus outbreaks in several regions.

Reporting by Sophie Yu, Brenda Goh; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

