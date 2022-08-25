China drops some COVID reporting rules for cross-border travellers at customs

BEIJING, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Chinese customs said on Thursday it no longer required cross-border travellers to report certain COVID-related information, such as tests and previous infections, when clearing customs.

Mainland China, which still has some of the world's most stringent COVID policies for international travellers, has taken steps to make cross-border travel less onerous, such as shortening the quarantine period and removing some testing and self-isolation requirements for inbound travellers.

Those intending to enter China from many countries still have to report tests and other COVID-related information to Chinese embassies before boarding flights, according to embassy websites.

