China gives conditional approval for Pfizer's COVID drug Paxlovid

Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) treatment pill Paxlovid is seen in a box, at Misericordia hospital in Grosseto, Italy, February 8, 2022. REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini

BEIJING, Feb 12 (Reuters) - China's medical products regulator said on Saturday it has given conditional approval for Pfizer's COVID-19 medicine Paxlovid to treat adults with mild to moderate disease who have high risk of progressing to a severe condition.

The National Medical Products Administration said further study on the drug needed to be conducted and submitted to the authority.

Writing by William Mallard

