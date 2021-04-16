Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
China likely to approve BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine by July - WSJ

Syringes are seen in front of a displayed Biontech logo in this illustration taken November 10, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

China is planning to authorize the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Germany's BioNTech SE (22UAy.DE) by July, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

If approved, it would become the first foreign COVID-19 vaccine to be authorized in the country.

Chinese officials are reviewing clinical-trial data for the vaccine and are expected to authorize it for domestic use within the next 10 weeks, the report said.

BioNTech said in a statement that it does not speculate on timings of approvals.

The National Health Commission of China and Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd, which signed a potential supply deal with the German drugmaker in August for the vaccine, did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. (https://reut.rs/2Q8psHJ)

The vaccine, developed in collaboration with Pfizer Inc (PFE.N), is already approved in several countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom and Israel.

U.S.-listed shares of BioNTech were up 3.3% at $145.4 on Friday.

