SHANGHAI, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Shares of China Meheco Group (600056.SS) surged after the Chinese drug seller signed an agreement with Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) to import and distribute the U.S. drugmaker's oral COVID-19 treatment Paxlovid in mainland China.

Meheco shares opened up 10% in Shanghai.

Reporting by Shanghai newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.