China removes some COVID test rules on travellers from U.S.

Medical staff members check the temperature of people as they enter at Capital Airport, following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Beijing, China, November 5, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

BEIJING, May 18 (Reuters) - Travellers flying to China from U.S. cities including Los Angeles, New York and San Francesco from May 20 will no longer need a RT-PCR test seven days before flights, notices issued late on Tuesday by the Chinese embassy and consulates showed.

Previous requirements on antibody tests before flights will be removed as well, the notices said.

Travellers still need to do two RT-PCR tests within 48 hours or 24 hours of their flights - depending on which airport they are flying out of - plus another antigen test, those notices showed.

Reporting by Roxanne Liu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.