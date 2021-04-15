Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
China reports 10 new mainland COVID-19 cases vs 12 a day earlier

A nurse waits outside a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) mobile vaccination unit in Beijing, China, April 14, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Mainland China reported 10 new COVID-19 cases on April 14, down from 12 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Thursday.

The National Health Commission, in a statement, said all of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 15 from 12 a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mainland China now stands at 90,457, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.

Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease doctor, hopes U.S. regulators will make a quick decision to lift a pause on the Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) vaccine and get that vaccine "back on track," he said in an interview with Reuters on Thursday.

A study of more than 3,000 young U.S. Marines found that those without a history of COVID-19 had a five times greater risk of infection than those previously infected, according to findings published in the Lancet Respiratory Medicine journal.