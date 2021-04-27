Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
China reports 11 new mainland COVID-19 cases vs 11 a day earlier

China reported 11 new mainland COVID-19 cases on April 26, matching the tally from a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Tuesday.

The National Health Commission, in a statement, said all of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to 14 from 18 cases a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 90,610, while the death toll was unchanged at 4,636.

