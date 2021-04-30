Skip to main content

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsChina reports 13 new COVID-19 cases vs 20 a day earlier

Reuters
1 minute read

People wearing protective face masks walk along Nanluoguxiang alley, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Beijing, China January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

China reported 13 new mainland COVID-19 cases on April 29, down from 20 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Friday.

All of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas, the National Health Commission said in a statement. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 19 from 14 cases a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 90,655, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · 1:27 AM UTCExclusive: Pfizer begins exporting U.S.-made COVID-19 vaccine to Mexico

Pfizer Inc's (PFE.N) shipment of COVID-19 vaccine to Mexico this week includes doses made in its U.S. plant, the first of what are expected to be ongoing exports of its shots from the United States, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsExplainer: What we know about the Indian variant as coronavirus sweeps South Asia
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals'Light at end of the tunnel': New York mayor envisions full reopening by July 1
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsBritain says to host 2022 vaccine summit to prepare for future pandemics
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsBrazil passes 400,000 COVID-19 fatalities with high death toll to plateau for months