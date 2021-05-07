Skip to main content

A medical worker in a protective suit collects a swab sample from a middle school student during a mass nucleic acid testing following a recent coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Xingtai, Hebei province, China January 6, 2021. China Daily via REUTERS/File Photo

China reported 13 new mainland COVID-19 cases on May 6, up from five cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Friday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement all of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 17 from 7 cases a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 90,739, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.

