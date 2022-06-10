China reports 151 new COVID cases for June 9 vs 240 day earlier

A medical worker collects a swab from a resident during a mass testing for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a makeshift testing site at a stadium in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China May 30, 2021. cnsphoto via REUTERS

SHANGHAI, June 10 (Reuters) - Mainland China reported 151 new coronavirus cases for June 9, of which 45 were symptomatic and 106 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Friday.

That compared with 240 new cases a day earlier - 70 symptomatic and 170 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, leaving the nation's fatalities at 5,226.

As of June 9, mainland China had confirmed 224,580 cases with symptoms.

China's capital Beijing reported seven new local symptomatic cases, compared with one a day earlier, and one new local asymptomatic case versus none the previous day, the local government said.

Shanghai reported six new local symptomatic cases, compared with four a day earlier, and five new local asymptomatic cases versus five the previous day, local government data showed.

Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Writing by Liz Lee; Editing by Christopher Cushing

