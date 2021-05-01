Skip to main content

People wearing face masks commute in a subway station during morning rush hour, following the coronavirus disease ( COVID-19) outbreak, in Beijing, China January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

China reported 16 new mainland COVID-19 cases on April 30, down from 13 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Saturday.

All of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas, the National Health Commission said in a statement. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 16 from 19 cases a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 90,671, while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,636.

