China reports 1,827 new COVID cases for March 31 vs 1,839 a day earlier

People wearing face masks walk at a main shopping area, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Shanghai, China January 27, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

BEIJING, April 1 (Reuters) - China reported 1,827 confirmed coronavirus cases for March 31, the national health authority said on Friday, compared with 1,839 a day earlier.

Of the new cases, 1,787 were locally transmitted, the National Health Commission said, versus 1,803 a day earlier.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, stood at 5,559 compared with 6,720 a day earlier.

There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll at 4,638.

As of March 31, mainland China had confirmed 151,103 cases.

Reporting by Stella Qiu, Yifan Wang and Ryan Woo

