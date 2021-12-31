China reports 195 new COVID-19 cases on Dec. 30 vs 207 a day earlier

A taxi driver wearing a protective face mask drives on a street, following new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Shanghai, China, December 30, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

BEIJING, Dec 31 (Reuters) - China reported 195 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Dec. 30, from 207 a day earlier, its health authority said on Friday.

Of the new infections, 166 were locally transmitted, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, compared with 156 a day earlier. Most of the new local cases were in the northwestern province of Shaanxi.

China reported 29 new asymptomatic cases, which it classifies separately from confirmed cases, from 27 a day earlier.

There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll at 4,636. Mainland China had 102,083 confirmed cases as of end Dec. 30.

Reporting by Gabriel Crossley and Albee Zhang; Editing by Sam Holmes

