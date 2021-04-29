Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
China reports 20 new mainland COVID-19 cases vs 12 a day earlier

People line up at a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) mobile vaccination unit in Beijing, China, April 14, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

China reported 20 new mainland COVID-19 cases on April 28, up from 12 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Thursday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that all of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to 14 from 17 cases a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mainland China now stands at 90,642, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.

