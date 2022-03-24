China reports 2,054 new COVID cases on March 23 vs 2,667 day earlier

Volunteers in protective gear measure the body temperature of a man at the entrance of a residential compound following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Chuanying district of Jilin, Jilin province, China May 22, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

BEIJING, March 24 (Reuters) - China reported 2,054 new confirmed coronavirus cases on March 23, the country's national health authority said on Thursday, down from 2,667 a day earlier.

Of the new cases, 2,010 were locally transmitted, the National Health Commission said, down from 2,591 a day earlier.

The majority of the new local confirmed cases were found in the northeastern province of Jilin.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, stood at 2,829, up from 2,469 a day earlier.

Shanghai accounted for 979 of the new asymptomatic cases.

There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll unchanged from a day earlier at 4,638.

As of March 23, mainland China had confirmed 139,285 cases.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Ryan Woo and Yifan Wang; Editing by Himani Sarkar

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.